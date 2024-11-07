Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Telecom shares rise

Telecom shares rise

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 10:17 AM IST

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Telecommunication index rising 11.89 points or 0.41% at 2928.96 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, ITI Ltd (up 10.79%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.34%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 1.14%),Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.11%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.39%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.37%), Suyog Telematics Ltd (up 0.36%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.24%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.21%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.45%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.62%), and Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 0.52%) moved lower.

 

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 205.17 or 0.37% at 56213.3.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 37.56 points or 0.23% at 16185.05.

The Nifty 50 index was down 120.9 points or 0.49% at 24363.15.

More From This Section

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks edge higher

Shakti Pumps rises after bagging work order under PM‐KUSUM scheme from HAREDA

Shakti Pumps rises after bagging work order under PM‐KUSUM scheme from HAREDA

Kansai Nerolac slips after Q2 PAT slides 28% YoY to Rs 130 cr

Kansai Nerolac slips after Q2 PAT slides 28% YoY to Rs 130 cr

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 5.73%

Hindalco Industries Ltd Slides 5.73%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spikes 1.68%

Macrotech Developers Ltd Spikes 1.68%

The BSE Sensex index was down 398.15 points or 0.5% at 79979.98.

On BSE,2124 shares were trading in green, 1015 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Novelis

Hindalco dips 7%, hits 8-week low on disappointing Novelis's Q2 numbers

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 850 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,200; Metal, financials drag

US Colorado wildfires

Biden administration sets stage for 2nd oil, gas auction in Alaska refuge

Shaktikanta Das, Shaktikanta, RBI Governor, BFSI

BFSI Insight Summit LIVE: Ananth Narayan Gopalakrishnan, Sebi member, to present keynote address

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

LIVE: MVA makes 5 promises, to give women Rs 3K per mth, waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 5 L

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon