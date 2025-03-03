Stock Alert: Auto companies, IIFL Finance, Dalmia Bharat, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank,

Monday, March 03, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors total sales declined 8.2% to 79,344 units in February 2025 as against 86,404 units sold in February 2024. Total domestic sales dropped 9% YoY to 77,332 units in February 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Indias total sales increased 1% to 1,99.400 units in February 2025 as compared with 1,97,471 units in February 2024. Domestic sales jumped 3.5% YoY to 1,74,379 units in February 2025.

Mahindra & Mahindras overall auto sales grew by 14.78% to 83,702 vehicles sold in February 2025 as against 72,923 vehicles sold in February 2024.

Eicher Motors unlisted subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) reported a 9% year on year growth in commercial vehicles (CV) sales to 8,092 units in February 2025.

 

Escorts Kubotas agri-machinery business division sales grew by 11.4% to 8,590 units in February 2025 as against 7,709 units sold in February 2024.

IIFL Finance board has approved the issuance of secured, listed, rated, redeemable, non convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement. The total size is Rs 150 crore

Dalmia Bharats wholly owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) and Dalmia Bharat Green Vision has approved the proposals to increase the overall Clinker and Cement Capacities. The company will establish a 3.6 MnTPA clinker unit and a 3 MnTPA grinding unit at its existing Belgaum plant, Karnataka coupled with a new greenfield split grinding unit with a capacity of 3 MnTPA in Pune, Maharashtra

Ujjivan Small Finance Banks authorised committee has approved the sale of non-performing assets and written off loans worth Rs 364.5 crore to an asset reconstruction company.

NCC has secured an order worth Rs 218.8 crore from a state government for the transportation division. This order does not include any internal contracts.

Astrazeneca Pharma has received Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) approval for distribution of Durvalumab solution.

