Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, LIC, Goldiam Intl, Oil India, Fortis Healthcare

Stock Alert: Eicher Motors, LIC, Goldiam Intl, Oil India, Fortis Healthcare

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:10 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from trading in F&O on 10 February 2025.

Earnings today:

Eicher Motors, Grasim Industries, Apollo Hospitals Enterprises, Ashoka Buildcon, Avanti Feeds, Bata India, Crisil, EIH Associated Hotels, Elgi Equipments, Electronics Mart India, Engineers India, ESAB India, Escorts Kubota, Eureka Forbes, Force Motors, Galaxy Surfactants, Garware Technical Fibres, Genus Power Infra, Gillette India, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, HBL Engineering, HLE Glascoat, Honda India Power Product will declare their earnings later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) reported 17.1% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 11,056.47 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 9,444.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Net premium fell 8.7% to Rs 1,06,891.48 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,17,016.93 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

Also Read

Budget may offer TDS relief to taxpayers

TDS on FD, NPS Vatsalya, ULIP taxation: Tax changes to know post Budget

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Market LIVE: Sensex 65 pts lower, tests 77,800 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,540; Rupee at new low of 88

arrest

Punjab Police busts terror module near Amritsar airport, 3 arrested

NZ vs SA

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, ODI Tri-series 2025: Coin flip at 9:30 AM IST

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

LIVE news updates: Chiefs of 3 dairies arrested in connection with Tirupati Laddoo case

Oil Indias standalone net profit declined 22.88% to Rs 1,221.80 crore on 1.58% slide in revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) to Rs 5,239.58 crore in Q3 FY25 over in Q3 FY24.

Shipping Corporation of India reported 43.8% decline in consolidated net profit of Rs 75.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 134.35 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 1.9% YoY to Rs 1,315.60 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Fortis Healthcare reported 84.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 247.90 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 134.67 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 14.8% YoY to Rs 1928.26 crore in Q3 FY25.

Va Tech Wabags consolidated net profit jumped 11.6% to Rs 70.20 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 62.90 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 811 crore in Q3 FY25.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services reported 29.8% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 19.75 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 68.9% YoY to Rs 336.89 crore in Q3 FY25.

Goldiam International's consolidated net profit jumped 53.2% to Rs 49.73 crore on 36.6% increase in net sales to Rs 279.63 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices may jump at opening bell

Indices may jump at opening bell

Axiscades Tech arm joins hands with MBDA to establish COE in Bangalore

Axiscades Tech arm joins hands with MBDA to establish COE in Bangalore

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 25.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit declines 25.99% in the December 2024 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Rainbow Children's Medicare consolidated net profit rises 10.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Birla Cable consolidated net profit declines 62.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Latest News LIVEDelhi Election Winner ListWill AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon