Stock Alert: Gland Pharma, Angel One, Tata Steel, Meesho, Swaraj Engines

Stock Alert: Gland Pharma, Angel One, Tata Steel, Meesho, Swaraj Engines

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 8:04 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Shares of Steel Authority of India(SAIL) and Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O trading on 8 January 2026.

Stocks to Watch:

Gland Pharma has received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) filed for Olopatadine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution. The said drug is indicated for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Angel One is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 15 January, 2026 to consider sub-division/split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid up.

Tata Steels India crude steel production stood at 6.34 million tons in Q3 FY26, up 12% QoQ and YoY, primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities.

 

Meeshos general manager- business, Megha Agarwal has tendered her resignation with effect from 7 January 2026. Following her exit, Milan Partani, General Manager - User Growth and Content Commerce will now assume the role of General Manager Commerce Platform.

Swaraj Engines received a warning letter from BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) for non-compliance with Regulation 21 (3A) of SEBI Listing Regulations, wherein only one meeting of the Risk Management Committee was held during the financial year 2024-25.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a non-binding MoU with the Chhattisgarh government to provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh crore over five years for housing and infrastructure projects.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:53 AM IST

