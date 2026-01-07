Tata Steel records best-ever quarterly crude steel production of 6.34 MT

(Figures in million tons) Q3 FY26 (Provisional) Q2 FY26 (Actual) Q3 FY25 (Actual) Production Volumes Tata Steel India 6.34 5.65 5.69Tata Steel Netherlands 1.68 1.67 1.76Tata Steel Thailand 0.31 0.36 0.26Delivery Volumes Tata Steel India 6.04 5.55 5.29Tata Steel Netherlands 1.40 1.54 1.53Tata Steel UK 0.52 0.57 0.57Tata Steel Thailand 0.29 0.36 0.28

In 3QFY26, Tata Steel India achieved 'best-ever quarterly' crude steel production of 6.34 million tons. Production was up 12% QoQ and YoY, primarily aided by higher output at Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar facilities. For 9MFY26, production was up 6% YoY to ~17.2 million tons.

Improved production led to 'best-ever quarterly' deliveries and Tata Steel India crossed the '6 million ton' mark for the first time. India deliveries were up 9% QoQ and 14% YoY, primarily aided by strong sales in the domestic market. For 9MFY26, deliveries were up 6% YoY to ~16.3 million tons.

Key highlights of domestic deliveries for the quarter:

'Automotive & Special Products' vertical achieved 'best-ever' volumes of ~0.9 million tons. 3Q volumes rose 20% YoY aided by rapid OEMs' approvals for hi-tensile grade from downstream facilities at Kalinganagar and for specialty steel from combi-mill at Jamshedpur. On 9MFY26 basis, vertical volumes were up 5% YoY. 'Branded Products & Retail' vertical surpassed 2 million tons for the first time. 3Q volumes were up 12% YoY driven by performance of well-established brands such as Tata Tiscon, Tata Astrum and Tata Steelium. On 9MFY26 basis, vertical volumes were up 4% YoY. 'Industrial Products & Projects' vertical achieved volumes of ~1.9 million tons aided by performance of value accretive segments such as Engineering. Engineering recorded 'best-ever 9M' volumes, aided by critical international certifications for discerning sub-segments such as Oil & Gas and Shipbuilding. On 9MFY26 basis, vertical volumes were up 3% YoY. During the quarter, we continued to progress on value-added growth and downstream portfolio. Tubes and Tinplate downstream verticals achieved double-digit YoY growth while Wires achieved 'best-ever' quarterly volumes. Gross Merchandise Value from our e-commerce platforms, Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECA, was Rs 2,380 crores for the quarter, up 68% on YoY basis.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in 3QFY26 was 1.68 million tons and deliveries were 1.40 million tons. Seasonal factors and subdued market dynamics led to lower deliveries on QoQ basis.

Tata Steel UK is serving its customers via downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.52 million tons. Enabling works for the EAF project have advanced and the site landscape is being reshaped for the next phase of construction.

During the quarter, Tata Steel Thailand saleable steel production was 0.31 million tons and deliveries were 0.29 million tons. Deliveries improved by 5% YoY primarily driven by strong domestic rebar sales.

