Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Premier Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Premier Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

