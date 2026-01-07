Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 08:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HUDCO signs MoU with Government of Chhattisgarh

Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 8:04 PM IST

To provide financial assistance of up to Rs 1,00,000 cr for housing and infra projects

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Chhattisgarh, on 7 January 2026 at Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

As per this non-binding MoU, HUDCO may provide financial assistance of up to Rs.1,00,000 crore during next five years for execution of different housing and infrastructure projects in the State of Chhattisgarh.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

