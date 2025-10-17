Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 645.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.38% to Rs 19.66 croreNet profit of Sprayking rose 645.45% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.38% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.6628.24 -30 OPM %28.699.03 -PBDT5.762.01 187 PBT5.021.31 283 NP4.100.55 645
