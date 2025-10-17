Friday, October 17, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 645.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Sprayking consolidated net profit rises 645.45% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 30.38% to Rs 19.66 crore

Net profit of Sprayking rose 645.45% to Rs 4.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.38% to Rs 19.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.6628.24 -30 OPM %28.699.03 -PBDT5.762.01 187 PBT5.021.31 283 NP4.100.55 645

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 132.97% in the September 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 1645.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Vikram Solar consolidated net profit rises 1645.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Chembond Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 4.92% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sunteck Realty consolidated net profit rises 41.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Choice International consolidated net profit rises 20.12% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPF Withdrawal RulesMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon