Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Infosys, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IRCTC, Concord Biotech

Stock Alert: Reliance Inds, Infosys, Axis Bank, LTIMindtree, IRCTC, Concord Biotech

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
securities in F&O Ban

Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL), Angle One, Bandhan Bank, Hindustan Copper, L&T Finance, RBL Bank, Kalyan Jewellers, Manappuram Finance shares were banned from trading on 16 January 2025.

Earnings Today:

Tech Mahindra, Wipro, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co., Indian Hotels Co., Jio Financial Services, 5Paisa Capital, Aether Industries, Concord Enviro Systems, Ganesh Housing Corp., Mamata Machinery, Rajoo Engineers, Rallis India, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sanathan Textiles, SBI Life Insurance Co., Seshasayee Paper & Boards, SG Finserve, Supreme Petrochem, Steel Strips Wheels, Sterlite Technologies, Swaraj Engines will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Axis Banks standalone net profit increased 3.83% to Rs 6,303.77 crore on 10.17% jump in total income to Rs 36,926.14 rore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24. Net interest income (NII) grew 9% YoY to Rs 13,606 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 3.93% in Q3FY25.

 

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals cautious open for India markets; Q3 nos in focus

Rupee

Fed rate cut prospects may boost rupee despite Trump-related concerns

share market stock market trading

Stocks to Watch, Jan 17: RIL, Infy, Axis Bank, Havells, LTIMindtree, HFCL

Salil Parekh, Salil, Infosys CEO

'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Analysts eye 34% upside in RIL post Q3; Jefferies, Citi, CLSA, MS upbeat

Infosys' reported 4.61% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,806 crore on a 1.89% increase in revenues to Rs 41,764 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25. The total contract value (TCV) of large deal wins was $2.5 billion in Q3 of FY25, with a net new of 63%. It has raised FY25 guidance to 4.5%-5% in constant currency

Reliance Industries consolidated net profit rose 7.4% YoY to Rs 18,540 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 17.9% to Rs 2,39,986 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,25,086 crore in Q3 FY24.

Metro Brands consolidated net profit declined 3.3% to Rs 94.58 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 97.81 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales jumped 10.6% YoY to Rs 703.09 crore in Q3 FY25.

LTIMindtrees consolidated net profit declined 13.24% to Rs 1,085.40 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 1,251 crore in Q2 FY25. Net sales increase 2.42% QoQ to Rs 9660.90 crore in Q3 FY25.

Concord Biotech has entered into share purchase agreement with Clean Max Everglades and Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions to acquire a 26% stake in Clean Max from Clean max Enviro Energy Solutions.

AIA Engineerings wholly owned subsidiary, Vega Industries (Middle East) FZC, UAE will establish facilities in China and Ghana for the manufacture of Hi-Chrome Grinding Media using distinct technology

HFCL has secured an order worth Rs 2,501 crore from BSNL for the middle-mile network of BharatNet Phase III in Punjab. The order will be completed within three years.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) board has appointed Sudhir Kumar as chief financial officer (CFO)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shares may open flat, RIL in focus after Q3 numbers

Shares may open flat, RIL in focus after Q3 numbers

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

RBI releases list of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) for 2024-25

RBI releases list of NBFCs in the Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) for 2024-25

EaseMyTrip inaugurates Theerth Yatri Sewa Booth in Ayodhya

EaseMyTrip inaugurates Theerth Yatri Sewa Booth in Ayodhya

One Mobikwik Systems partners with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance

One Mobikwik Systems partners with Piramal Capital & Housing Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVELaxmi Dental IPO AllotmentSaif Ali Khan NewsBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon