Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: Tata Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Bharti Airtel

Stock Alert: Tata Motors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharma, Honeywell Automation, Bharti Airtel

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Securities in F&O ban :

Central Depository Services (India) (CDSL) and Manappuram Finance are banned from F&O trading on 14 May 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Eicher Motors, Aditya Birla Real Estate, ADF Foods, Agi Greenpac, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Akzo Nobel India, Apar Industries, Apollo Tyres, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Blue Jet Healthcare, Brigade Enterprises, Dollar Industries, Jubilant Foodworks, eClerx Services, Edelweiss Financial Services, Ganesh Housing Corporation, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Hindustan Aeronautics, KPI Green Energy, Bazaar Style Retail, Tata Power Company, Tilaknagar Industries, and Westlife Foodworld will declare their results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Tata Motors consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 17,552 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 0.39% YoY to Rs 1,19,503 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

Also Read

stock markets, trading, tariffs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty climb led by Tata Steel, Airtel, Eternal; Metal gains 2%; SMIDs up

United Nations

Hope India-Pak deal will help resolve outstanding issues: UN spokesperson

Rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar

Indian Rupee trades up on strong cues; opens 21 paise higher at 85.13/$

Taiwan flag, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 35 sorties of Chinese aircraft, 8 vessels in its territory

Rajat Patidar

RCB's title hopes under threat as they resume their IPL 2025 campaign

Siemens reported a 37.17% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 407.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 649.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 2.57% YoY to Rs 4,259 crore in Q4 FY25.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit jumped 35.17% to Rs 262.87 crore on a 4.79% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 974.37 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Bharti Airtel posted a fivefold increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 11,021.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 2,071.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations jumped 27.33% YoY to Rs 47,876.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Honeywell Automations consolidated net profit declined 5.6% to Rs 139.9 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 148.2 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 17.23% YoY to Rs 1,114.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 34 cr

MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 34 cr

Muted start likely as GIFT Nifty trades flat

Muted start likely as GIFT Nifty trades flat

IKIO Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

IKIO Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 57.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sai Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 57.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Panache Digilife reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.26 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon