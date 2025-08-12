ARSS Infrastructure Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.54 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 78.47% to Rs 18.68 croreNet loss of ARSS Infrastructure Projects reported to Rs 115.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 78.47% to Rs 18.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales18.6886.78 -78 OPM %-617.290.60 -PBDT-114.941.36 PL PBT-115.191.12 PL NP-115.540.74 PL
