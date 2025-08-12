Allcargo Terminals consolidated net profit declines 2.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 187.25 croreNet profit of Allcargo Terminals declined 2.25% to Rs 9.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 187.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 189.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales187.25189.64 -1 OPM %18.4815.83 -PBDT28.7325.08 15 PBT13.5211.28 20 NP9.119.32 -2
