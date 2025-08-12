J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 3.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.64% to Rs 218.01 croreNet profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 3.75% to Rs 15.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.64% to Rs 218.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 202.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales218.01202.53 8 OPM %9.0811.07 -PBDT23.1122.53 3 PBT21.8521.24 3 NP15.7715.20 4
