Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stocks may bounce on value buying

Stocks may bounce on value buying

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty November futures contract is up 90 points, suggesting a strong start for the Nifty 50.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,036.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 4,159.29 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 October 2024, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth over Rs 102931.94 crore (so far) in the secondary market during October 2024. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 46,552.40 crore in September 2024.

Global Markets:

More From This Section

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 179.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Tembo Global Industries consolidated net profit rises 179.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Suratwwala Business Group consolidated net profit declines 97.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 47.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Auxilo Finserve Pvt standalone net profit rises 47.98% in the September 2024 quarter

Criss Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Criss Financial reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.38 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Dow Jones futures climbed 168 points Monday morning, signaling a positive open for US stocks. Investor sentiment improved after Israel opted against striking Iran's nuclear and oil facilities over the weekend, easing concerns about a major escalation in Middle Eastern tensions.

 

Asian shares traded higher, with the Japanese yen weakening to a three-month low. Investors eagerly awaited details of China's fiscal stimulus plans, as a recent report revealed a deepening decline in industrial profits. The upcoming National People's Congress meeting, scheduled for November 4-8, is expected to address financial work, state asset management, and potential changes to the bond-issuance quota or deficit ratio.

US stocks closed mixed on Friday, with the Nasdaq hitting a new intraday high while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished below recent peaks. The S&P 500 ended flat at 5,808.12 points on Friday, while the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.6%.

Investor interest in technology stocks intensified ahead of a slew of key earnings reports from major tech companies this week. Five of the "Magnificent Seven" tech giants are set to release their quarterly results. This week, investors will closely monitor a series of crucial economic indicators and corporate earnings reports for insights into the health of the economy and businesses.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity barometers took a significant tumble Friday, extending their losing streak to five days. The Nifty closed below the 24,200 level, dragged by consumer durables, energy and metal shares. The recent "buy on dips" strategy, which had been a reliable tactic for the past few years, is now faltering in the face of sustained FII selling and a weakening global economic outlook. Factors such as rising bond yields, a strengthening dollar, and uncertainty surrounding the US election are also contributing to the market's decline.

The S&P BSE Sensex, dropped 662.87 points or 0.83% to 79,402.29. The Nifty 50 index slipped 218.60 points or 0.90% to 24,180.80. The 50-unit index fell 2.71% in the past five sessions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Asia markets gain

MS Dhoni

IPL 2025 Auction: Dhoni confirms availability for Chennai Super Kings

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment status

Godavari Biorefineries IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, & likely gains

Hemant Soren

JMM demands removal of CEO, two IPS officers ahead of J'khand polls

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Ruling LDP loses lower house majority exacerbating challenges for new PM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 8:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon