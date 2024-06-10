Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Stocks surge in Japan, Nikkei up 0.90%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Japan's stock market moved up impressively amid weaker yen today. Asian stocks mostly eased in thin trade on Monday, with markets in China, Hong Kong and Australia closed for public holidays. The Nikkei index was closed with a gain of 0.92% on the day. The Yen approached 157 mark against the US dollar and kept the stock markets supported despite tepid economic cues.

Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - unrevised from last month's advance estimate. GDP was up 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023. On an annualized basis, GDP was revised up to -1.8 percent from the estimate of -2.0 percent. GDP was up 0.2 percent on year in the three months prior. Capital expenditure was revised up to -0.4 percent on quarter from -0.8 percent, while private consumption was unchanged at -0.7 percent on quarter.

A measure of public opinion about the Japanese economy weakened in May to the lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years, and the outlook also weakened further, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday. The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the present situation of the economy, dropped to 45.7 in May from 47.4 in April. Any reading below 50 indicates pessimism. Further, this was the lowest score since August 2022, when it was 45.5.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon