Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Whirlpool of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Avanti Feeds Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Cartrade Tech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 November 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 10.81% to Rs 1069.9 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 166.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13125 shares in the past one month.

 

Avanti Feeds Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 793.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Natco Pharma Ltd crashed 4.85% to Rs 881.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Radico Khaitan Ltd pared 3.92% to Rs 3166. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 25047 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27003 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd corrected 3.89% to Rs 3048.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24432 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat's Fisheries Boom: Export Surge, Coastal Expansion and Rs 1,622-Crore Modernisation Drive

Umiya Buildcon gains after subsidiary acquires prime land in Bengaluru CBD

Landmark Property Development Company Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Rationalisation of GST rates provides a measurable boost to consumption, says finance ministry report

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

