Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Atam Valves rose 10.71% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.11.4810.4012.8014.421.381.281.241.130.930.84