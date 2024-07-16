Atam Valves standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 11.48 croreNet profit of Atam Valves rose 10.71% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.4810.40 10 OPM %12.8014.42 -PBDT1.381.28 8 PBT1.241.13 10 NP0.930.84 11
