Subros consolidated net profit rises 36.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 828.31 croreNet profit of Subros rose 36.10% to Rs 36.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 828.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 813.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales828.31813.37 2 OPM %9.238.63 -PBDT80.3570.56 14 PBT48.6441.69 17 NP36.4226.76 36
