Sula Vineyards consolidated net profit declines 58.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.10% to Rs 130.91 croreNet profit of Sula Vineyards declined 58.43% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.10% to Rs 130.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 132.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales130.91132.36 -1 OPM %19.4525.39 -PBDT17.7426.77 -34 PBT8.2718.08 -54 NP6.0214.48 -58
