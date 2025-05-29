Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 10.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.66% to Rs 32.92 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 10.14% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 49.66% to Rs 32.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.25% to Rs 11.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.96% to Rs 140.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 180.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales32.9265.40 -50 140.83180.46 -22 OPM %26.6416.24 -16.5115.94 - PBDT7.166.16 16 15.9013.45 18 PBT6.946.00 16 15.3012.85 19 NP5.655.13 10 11.448.99 27
