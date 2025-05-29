Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Artemis Electricals & Projects consolidated net profit rises 563.79% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 1423.98% to Rs 37.49 crore

Net profit of Artemis Electricals & Projects rose 563.79% to Rs 3.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1423.98% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 93.85% to Rs 7.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 74.93% to Rs 72.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 41.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales37.492.46 1424 72.3541.36 75 OPM %13.5040.65 -15.4118.69 - PBDT5.391.03 423 11.466.86 67 PBT5.100.69 639 10.115.21 94 NP3.850.58 564 7.563.90 94

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

