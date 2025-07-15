Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd spurts 2.56%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1725.7, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 9.27% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% gain in NIFTY and a 8.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1725.7, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has added around 2.4% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22410.35, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1728.3, up 2.38% on the day. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd is up 9.27% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% gain in NIFTY and a 8.98% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 94.39 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

