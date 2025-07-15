Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank soars 1.7%

Punjab National Bank soars 1.7%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Punjab National Bank is quoting at Rs 112.6, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 6.06% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.96% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Punjab National Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 112.6, up 1.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. Punjab National Bank has added around 5.44% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Punjab National Bank is a constituent, has added around 2.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56765.35, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 228.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 113.14, up 1.99% on the day. Punjab National Bank is down 6.06% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.96% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 2.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Patanjali Foods Ltd soars 2.37%, rises for fifth straight session

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for five straight sessions

Bosch Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for five straight sessions

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Swaraj Engines spurts after Q1 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 50 cr

MBL Infrastructure receives favourable arbitration award

MBL Infrastructure receives favourable arbitration award

KPI Green Energy receives LoI from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

KPI Green Energy receives LoI from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon