D B Corp Ltd rises for third consecutive session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 272.85, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.91% in last one year as compared to a 2.44% drop in NIFTY and a 16.78% drop in the Nifty Media index.
D B Corp Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 272.85, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25214. The Sensex is at 82662.59, up 0.5%. D B Corp Ltd has risen around 1.09% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1727.5, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 59339 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 12.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
