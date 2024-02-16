Sensex (    %)
                        
Suncity Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales decline 90.68% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net Loss of Suncity Synthetics reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 90.68% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.111.18 -91 OPM %9.09-5.93 -PBDT-0.04-0.12 67 PBT-0.12-0.22 45 NP-0.12-0.22 45
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

