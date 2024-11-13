BSE consolidated net profit rises 187.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 124.66% to Rs 813.30 croreNet profit of BSE rose 187.76% to Rs 346.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 124.66% to Rs 813.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 362.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales813.30362.02 125 OPM %56.0452.26 -PBDT485.84204.64 137 PBT456.70181.97 151 NP346.75120.50 188
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content