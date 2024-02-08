Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 0.48 croreNet profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.480.41 17 OPM %41.674.88 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content