Sungold Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 5:56 PM IST
Sales rise 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore
Net profit of Sungold Capital remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 17.07% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.480.41 17 OPM %41.674.88 -PBDT0.030.03 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

