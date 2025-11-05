Sunil Healthcare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.09% to Rs 23.52 croreNet profit of Sunil Healthcare reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.09% to Rs 23.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales23.5220.26 16 OPM %16.6711.40 -PBDT2.950.99 198 PBT1.30-0.51 LP NP1.00-0.55 LP
