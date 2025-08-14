Super Tannery standalone net profit rises 9.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.49% to Rs 65.58 croreNet profit of Super Tannery rose 9.91% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 65.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 62.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales65.5862.76 4 OPM %9.108.72 -PBDT5.284.81 10 PBT3.363.06 10 NP2.442.22 10
