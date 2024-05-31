Superhouse standalone net profit declines 57.71% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.48% to Rs 127.36 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 60.74% to Rs 7.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 500.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 606.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

