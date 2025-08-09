Suprajit Engineering consolidated net profit rises 26.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.43% to Rs 862.92 croreNet profit of Suprajit Engineering rose 26.09% to Rs 48.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 38.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 17.43% to Rs 862.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 734.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales862.92734.86 17 OPM %9.4711.75 -PBDT105.3584.59 25 PBT70.9858.42 21 NP48.0938.14 26
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content