Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.65 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.19% to Rs 8.59 croreNet loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 35.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.19% to Rs 8.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8.597.94 8 OPM %39.3541.94 -PBDT1.541.41 9 PBT0.800.59 36 NP-35.650.42 PL
