Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 26.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.36% to Rs 90.84 croreNet profit of Suraj Products declined 26.98% to Rs 4.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.36% to Rs 90.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.92% to Rs 21.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.31% to Rs 326.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 344.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales90.8492.09 -1 326.37344.68 -5 OPM %9.2511.87 -11.3914.76 - PBDT8.2610.35 -20 35.4448.15 -26 PBT6.328.10 -22 27.6139.20 -30 NP4.255.82 -27 21.4328.93 -26
