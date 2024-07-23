Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Standard Deduction Hiked, Angel Tax Abolished, Reduced Corporate Tax On Foreign Companies: Relief To Taxpayers

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
The Finance Minister has revised the new tax structure under the new tax regime. Along with it, the standard deduction is hiked to Rs. 75,000 from Rs. 50,000 under new tax regime. Salaried employee will save Rs 17,500 in income tax, the FM added.
Similarly, deduction for family pension for pensioners to be enhanced from ₹15,000 to ₹25,000. This will provide relief to about 4 crore salaried and pensioner individuals, the FM said.
Securities Transaction Tax on Futures and Options contracts is to be increased to 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively, the FM said. Income received on buyback of shares to be taxed in the hands of the recipient.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Tax deduction on NPS contributions to be raised from 10% of salary to 14% of salary. This will cover government employees as well as private companies in the NPS.
The FM further announced that Corporate tax rate on foreign companies reduced to 25%. The FM also abolished the angel tax which gives a huge relief to start ups.
TDS rate on e-commerce operators to be reduced to 0.1 percent from 1 percent.
Short term gains on certain financial assets will be 20 percent, rest is applicable tax rate.

More From This Section

FM concludes speech; Angel Tax to be abolished; changes in standard deduction in new tax regime and STT on F&amp;Os hiked

Gold, silver stocks shine after FM announces Financing Scheme in Budget

Hudco slides despite FM announces investment of 10 lakh crore for urban housing

MRPL slides as Q1 PAT slumps 94% YoY to Rs 66 cr; GRM drops to $4.70/barrel

Fiscal Deficit Down To 4.9%, To Further Lower To 4.5% By FY26

Long term capital gains will be 12.5 percent. Listed financial assets held for more than a year will be classified as long term.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Budget 2024 Stock Market News LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 600 pts; IRFC, NIACL, NHPC drop up to 7%

Budget 2024 hikes LTCG tax rate to 12.5%, STCG to 20%, STT on F&O also up

LIVE news updates: Proud to earn party's support as US Presidential nominee, says Kamala Harris

Cooperation growing between Russia and China in Arctic, says Pentagon

Spiritual eCommerce Brand Japam Closes Friends & Family Round and Sets Sights on Seed Funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySanstar IPOBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEPoonawalla Fincorp SharesGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon