Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 221.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 52.53 croreNet profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 221.05% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.5350.25 5 OPM %6.705.69 -PBDT2.331.81 29 PBT0.820.25 228 NP0.610.19 221
