Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 221.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 221.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 52.53 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 221.05% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.5350.25 5 OPM %6.705.69 -PBDT2.331.81 29 PBT0.820.25 228 NP0.610.19 221

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arman Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 16.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Muzali Arts reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Country Condo's standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayBluestone Jewellery IPO AllotmentBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon