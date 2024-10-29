Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.18% to Rs 62.84 croreNet profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 37.61% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.18% to Rs 62.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 49.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales62.8449.80 26 OPM %9.9014.64 -PBDT2.373.90 -39 PBT0.721.93 -63 NP1.611.17 38
