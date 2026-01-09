Suzlon Energy Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Suzlon Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 49.67, down 2.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.62% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Suzlon Energy Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.67, down 2.47% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Suzlon Energy Ltd has eased around 3.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Suzlon Energy Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 557.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 435.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 49.84, down 2.37% on the day. Suzlon Energy Ltd tumbled 10.62% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 22.94 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

