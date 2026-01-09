Tata Power Company Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 367.3, down 1.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 3.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 367.3, down 1.84% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Tata Power Company Ltd has eased around 3.3% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.54 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 368, down 1.87% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd jumped 3.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 51.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

