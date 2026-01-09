Friday, January 09, 2026 | 02:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mahanagar Gas Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jan 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.69% rally in NIFTY and a 2.08% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1054.4, down 0.51% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 25702.5. The Sensex is at 83622.68, down 0.66%.Mahanagar Gas Ltd has lost around 5.47% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Mahanagar Gas Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34729.65, down 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.67 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 10.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 09 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

