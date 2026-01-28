Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Group wins 248.85 MW wind energy order from ArcelorMittal Group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
Suzlon Group has secured a 248.85 MW wind energy order from ArcelorMittal Group through its Renewable Energy entity in India. This order is part of the 550 MW hybrid project in Gujarat where the wind order has been awarded to Suzlon for captive use for ArcelorMittal Nippon steel facilities in India. Suzlon continues to be the largest wind player in Gujarat with 4.5 GW of installed capacity base and growing.

This marks Suzlon's fourth major wind order for decarbonizing steel production, taking its contribution to approximately 1,156 MW of green steel capacity in India. Over the past 12 months, Suzlon has partnered with leading steelmakers to accelerate the transition to low-carbon steel manufacturing.

 

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

