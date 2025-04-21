Monday, April 21, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon rallies on push for domestic components

Image

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Suzlon Energy surged 7.06% to Rs 58.97 following a draft notification from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

The draft mandates local sourcing of key wind turbine components. These include blades, towers, gearboxes, and generators.

The MNRE released the draft under the Revised List of Models & Manufacturers (RLMM). The move aims to boost domestic content in wind turbine manufacturing.

According to the media reports, the policy is still in the consultation stage. It will be finalized after feedback from stakeholders.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing, and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs).

 

The companys consolidated net profit surged 90.56% to Rs 386.92 crore on a 91.18% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,968.81 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

