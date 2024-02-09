Sensex (    %)
                        
SVA India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.19 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.13 crore
Net profit of SVA India reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.130.13 0 OPM %-192.31-284.62 -PBDT-0.31-0.56 45 PBT-0.31-0.57 46 NP0.19-0.09 LP
First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

