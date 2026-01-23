Swan Defence wins India's largest chemical tanker order from Rederiet Stenersen AS
Valued at USD 227 million, the contract from leading European shipowner Rederiet Stenersen AS represents one of India's largest single commercial shipbuilding orders and the first & the largest chemical tanker order awarded to an Indian shipyard, reaffirming SDHI's capabilities in delivering complex, world-class commercial vessels.
The agreement also includes an option for an additional six sister vessels. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery within 33 months, with subsequent deliveries planned at regular intervals. Each tanker will have an overall length of approximately 150 metres and a beam of approx. 23 metres.
The vessels will be designed by Marinform AS and StoGda Ship Design & Engineering and classed by DNV. Built to Ice Class 1A standards, the tankers will feature advanced dual-fuel LNG ready hybrid propulsion, enabling multiple operational modes supported by high levels of automation.
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:31 AM IST