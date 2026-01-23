Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 72.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.28% to Rs 447.13 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance rose 72.64% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.28% to Rs 447.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 249.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

