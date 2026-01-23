Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 72.64% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 79.28% to Rs 447.13 croreNet profit of Godrej Finance rose 72.64% to Rs 53.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 79.28% to Rs 447.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 249.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales447.13249.40 79 OPM %66.4259.88 -PBDT88.2136.85 139 PBT77.6731.10 150 NP53.6931.10 73
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST