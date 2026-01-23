Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 4188.10 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 16.10% to Rs 250.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 215.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 4188.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3258.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4188.103258.1017.4413.35702.60456.70531.80340.20250.20215.50

