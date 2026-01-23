Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 16.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 4188.10 crore

Net profit of Coforge rose 16.10% to Rs 250.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 215.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 4188.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3258.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4188.103258.10 29 OPM %17.4413.35 -PBDT702.60456.70 54 PBT531.80340.20 56 NP250.20215.50 16

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

