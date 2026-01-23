Open Elite Developers standalone net profit rises 1390.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 44.19% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Open Elite Developers rose 1390.91% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.19% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.481.7275.40-31.981.950.131.11-0.701.640.11

