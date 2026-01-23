Friday, January 23, 2026 | 09:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Open Elite Developers standalone net profit rises 1390.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 44.19% to Rs 2.48 crore

Net profit of Open Elite Developers rose 1390.91% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 44.19% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.481.72 44 OPM %75.40-31.98 -PBDT1.950.13 1400 PBT1.11-0.70 LP NP1.640.11 1391

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

