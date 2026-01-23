TMF Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 254.84 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.52% to Rs 24.60 crore

Net profit of TMF Holdings reported to Rs 254.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 40.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.52% to Rs 24.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 24.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.24.6024.981296.3096.80254.93-40.68254.84-40.77254.84-40.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News