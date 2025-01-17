Business Standard

Friday, January 17, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swaraj Engines gains after Q3 PAT jumps 33% YoY

Swaraj Engines gains after Q3 PAT jumps 33% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Swaraj Engines rallied 3.31% to Rs 3,139.90 after the company's net profit surged 32.57% to Rs 31.95 crore in Q3 FY25 as against with Rs 24.10 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 23.59% to Rs 345.50 crore recorded in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.82 crore in Q3 FY25, up 33.27% as against Rs 32.13 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

The company achieved its highest-ever engine sales volume of 34,415 units in the third quarter, marking a growth of 26.97% compared to 27,104 units in the same period last year.

Additionally, the company's operating profit for Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 44.29 crore, reflecting a growth of 35.19% compared to Rs 32.76 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

 

On nine-month basis, the company's net profit jumped 17.40% to Rs 120.56 crore on 14.92% increase in revenue to Rs 1,227.73 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 400 pts lower at 76,600; Nifty IT, Private Bk down 2%, broader mkts gain

PAK vs WI 1st Test Day 1

Pakistan vs West Indies LIVE SCORE, 1st Test Day 1: WI on top with early wickets; Babar departs

Nifty Private Bank index down 2%, hits 7-month low; Axis hits 52-week low

Nifty Private Bank index down 2%, hits 7-month low; Axis hits 52-week low

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan gets 14 years in jail in al-Qadir Trust case

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Geospatial sector seeks funding for satellite tech

Meanwhile, the companys board has considered and approved the appointment of Geeta Kharat as compliance officer of the company with effect from 17 January, 2025, in place of Rajesh Kumar Kapila. Geeta Kharat will also be Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) and Senior Management Personnel of the company.

Swaraj Engines primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Union Cabinet approves to set up 8th Pay Commission

Union Cabinet approves to set up 8th Pay Commission

Khaitan Chemicals posts PAT of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25

Khaitan Chemicals posts PAT of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Malu Paper Mills Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Satin Creditcare drops after subsidiary's CEO, Bhuvnesh Khanna resigns

Satin Creditcare drops after subsidiary's CEO, Bhuvnesh Khanna resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket Today8th Pay Commission NewsLatest News LIVEBudget 2025 LIVERPF Constable Recruitment 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon