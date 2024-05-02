Business Standard
Swastik Safe Deposit &amp; Investments standalone net profit declines 9.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore
Net profit of Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments declined 9.09% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 171.11% to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.51% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.210.24 -13 0.940.78 21 OPM %66.6779.17 -79.7980.77 - PBDT0.140.20 -30 0.750.64 17 PBT0.140.20 -30 0.750.64 17 NP0.100.11 -9 1.220.45 171
First Published: May 02 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

