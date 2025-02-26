Swiggy allots 8.64 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Swiggy has allotted 8,64,417 equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by the eligible employees, under Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021.
Consequent to this allotment made on 26 February 2025, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,28,17,85,382 divided into 2,28,17,85,382 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 2,28,26,49,799 divided into 2,28,26,49,799 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content