Swiggy allots 8.64 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST
Swiggy has allotted 8,64,417 equity shares of the Company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by the eligible employees, under Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021.

Consequent to this allotment made on 26 February 2025, the paid-up equity share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 2,28,17,85,382 divided into 2,28,17,85,382 equity shares of Re. 1/- each to Rs. 2,28,26,49,799 divided into 2,28,26,49,799 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

